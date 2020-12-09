Police Issue Alert For Suspect Wanted In Fatal Long Island Park Shooting

Know anything?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking information as they attempt to locate the shooter who gunned down a 21-year-old man in an area park late last month.

Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad are attempting to locate the suspect who shot and killed Taffarie Haughton on Saturday, Nov. 28.

According to police, officers were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Stevens Street in Freeport shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, where there was a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Haughton along with an unidentified teenager who was also shot at the park.

Haughton was hospitalized with his injuries and died from his wounds on the day of the shooting.

A $5,000 reward has been issued by Nassau County Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to an arrest of the shooter. Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact investigators in Nassau County by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

