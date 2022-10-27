Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ronkonkoma

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead on a Long Island street.

The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Remington Boulevard.

Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death after being found unconscious on the side of Remington Boulevard, near 6th Street.

The man, who is in his late 50s, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Identification of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

