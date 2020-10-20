Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police ID Vehicle Wanted After Shots Fired On Long Island Roadway

Zak Failla
McKee Street in Floral Park.
McKee Street in Floral Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to locate a vehicle that was involved in a shooting incident overnight.

Detectives from the Nassau County Police Department received an emergency call late on Monday, Oct. 19 in Floral Park of multiple gunshots that rang out on McKee Street.

Police said that upon arrival, investigators found multiple 9mm shell casings that were scattered across the roadway.

According to police, a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Dodge sedan with white New York license plates was spotted traveling southbound on McKee Street near the intersection of Whittier Street that may have been involved in the shooting incident.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

The incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or vehicle has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

