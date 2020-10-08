Police ID Suspect Wanted For Fatal Shooting Of Long Island Man

Police have identified a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting on Long Island over the summer.

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, July 24 in Uniondale.

That's when officers responded to a call for possible shots fired at a residence on Tulip Court.

The officers discovered the victim, Joseph Rosembert, 73, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for medical treatment and has since succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives announced on Thursday, Oct. 8 that Yonel Pitaud, 50, of Tulip Court in Uniondale, is the subject wanted for the homicide.

Pitaud has ties to the below locations:

Smyrna, Tennessee

Hampton and McDonough, Georgia

Fort Myers and Miami, Florida

Haiti

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-44-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

