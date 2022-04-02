Police Asking For Help Identifying Man Found Dead In Suffolk

Police are asking the public for help after a man was found dead at a tent encampment on Long Island.

The Hispanic man, known only as "Oscar," was found around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3 in a wooded area located south of Riverhead Building Supply, at 1093 Pulaski Street, and south of the nearby Long Island Railroad tracks.

According to Detective Richard Freeborn, of the Riverhead Police, when officers arrived they found the man dead dressed in multiple layers of clothing and jackets along with blue jeans and black boots.

The department's Detective Division and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office were notified and responded to the location to assist with the investigation.

After interviewing other people who reside in the tent encampment it was learned that the deceased was known only as "Oscar" with an unknown last name or date of birth.

He is described as white, between the age of 40s or 50s, 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds.

No foul play is suspected at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information as to the full name of the dead man and the circumstances which occurred that contributed to his death is encouraged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

