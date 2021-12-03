Police Ask Public For Info After Man Steals Cash From Suffolk County Bank

Police have asked the public for information after a man jumped over the counter at a Long Island bank and stole money.

The incident happened at the TD Bank, located at 2025 Broadhollow Road in East Farmingdale, at about noon on Thursday, Dec. 2, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the man stole a cash drawer and left the scene.

No one was injured, police said.

"The man, who was described as Black, with a thin build, was wearing dark-colored clothing and had his face covered," police reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 631-852-6553 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

