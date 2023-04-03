Person Struck, Killed By Jeep In Shirley

Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a Jeep on a Long Island roadway.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, April 2 in Shirley

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was crossing the roadway from west to east in front of 507 William Floyd Parkway when he was hit by the northbound 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, identified as Osmin Yavani Montoya Moreno, of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Jeep, a 33-year-old man from Mastic Beach, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

