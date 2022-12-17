Person Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Sedan At Busy Huntington Station Intersection

A serious crash near a busy Long Island intersection that left a person seriously injured is under investigation.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Huntington Station.

That's when a 58-year-old Huntington woman was operating a 2017 Chevrolet sedan southbound on New York Avenue, near Depot Road, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian, who was crossing the street, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The woman driving the Chevy was not injured.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

