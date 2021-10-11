Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Police: Stolen Golf Cart Leads To Arrest Of Teen With Loaded Gun In Suffolk
Police & Fire

Person Dies After Being Struck By Van Near Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Old Country Road near Hilton Street in New Cassel.
Old Country Road near Hilton Street in New Cassel. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in New Cassel.

A 65-year-old man was operating a gray van westbound on Old Country Road near Hilton Street, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Nassau County Police said.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. The operator of the van remained at the scene.

Neither the identity nor gender of the pedestrian has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.