Person Dies After Being Struck By Van Near Long Island Intersection

A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in New Cassel.

A 65-year-old man was operating a gray van westbound on Old Country Road near Hilton Street, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Nassau County Police said.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. The operator of the van remained at the scene.

Neither the identity nor gender of the pedestrian has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

