Police & Fire

Pedestrians Killed In Crash ID'd As Long Island Residents

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Two pedestrians struck and killed by an SUV in New Jersey before dawn have been identified as Long Island residents.

A Honda SUV was traveling in the eastbound lanes when it struck Richard Dennelly, age 73, and Maria Schellberg, age 55, both of Great Neck, near milepost 1.8 in Knowlton Township in northwestern New Jersey just after 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, NJSP Sgts. Philip Curry and Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Both victims were killed in the crash, Curry said.

Meanwhile, the eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours, causing heavy traffic congestion.

The SUV driver was uninjured in the crash, which remained under investigation, Curry said.

