Pair Of 22-Year-Olds Caught With Heroin, Cocaine At Long Island Mall

Two men face criminal charges after police, who searched their vehicle after smelling marijuana, allegedly found multiple narcotics in their vehicle outside a popular Long Island mall.

According to Nassau County Police, 22-year-old Jihad Giles and 22-year-old Tyreke Nottingham, both of Amityville, were spotted getting into a running vehicle that smelled strongly of marijuana by detectives who were conducting an investigation at the Americana Mall on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset on Thursday, Oct. 1 at approximately 6 p.m.

After searching their vehicle, officers said they found multiple narcotics, including a white powdery substance believed to be heroin and a white substance that they surmised was cocaine.

Both were charged with the felony of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and are awaiting arraignment.

