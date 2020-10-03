Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Return Of Wet Weather Will Follow Pleasant, Dry Weekend: Here's What To Expect
Police & Fire

Pair Of 22-Year-Olds Caught With Heroin, Cocaine At Long Island Mall

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Cocaine
Cocaine Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two men face criminal charges after police, who searched their vehicle after smelling marijuana, allegedly found multiple narcotics in their vehicle outside a popular Long Island mall.

According to Nassau County Police, 22-year-old Jihad Giles and 22-year-old Tyreke Nottingham, both of Amityville, were spotted getting into a running vehicle that smelled strongly of marijuana by detectives who were conducting an investigation at the Americana Mall on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset on Thursday, Oct. 1 at approximately 6 p.m.

After searching their vehicle, officers said they found multiple narcotics, including a white powdery substance believed to be heroin and a white substance that they surmised was cocaine. 

Both were charged with the felony of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and are awaiting arraignment. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.