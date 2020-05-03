One Remains Missing After Fatal Long Island Boating Accident

One man remains missing after a fatal accident in which a boat overturned off the Long Island coast.

Original reports shortly after the incident that occurred Saturday, May 2 at around 10:15 a.m. in the Jones Beach inlet at Point Lookout stated one person was missing and three were rescued.

Nassau County Police reported on Sunday morning, May 3 that one man thrown from the boat, John Costa, of Farmingdale, was removed from the water by the New York City Police Aviation Dive Team and also transported by the Coast Guard to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 a.m. by a staff physician.

Late Sunday afternoon, Nassau County Police reported that there is an ongoing search-and-recovery for Joseph Sparacio, 65, of Farmingdale (shown above).

He is described as being 5-10, 180 pounds, with a medium build, bald, last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, green-colored Grundéns, white-colored fishing boots and possibly an orange-colored life jacket.

It was determined a 2007 22-foot Angler fishing boat had been attempting to navigate rough water and was hit by multiple large waves, overturning the vessel and throwing all four occupants overboard, Nassau County Police said.

A short time later, a man traveling west with his family on a 68-foot vessel spotted two male passengers in the water.

The Good Samaritan and his family assisted both victims, 24, and 26 years old, recovering them from the water while initiating search and rescue efforts prior to police arrival.

Both of the rescued men were transported to an area hospital by the Coast Guard and area fire departments for treatment of hypothermia and non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives request anyone with information to please contact Nassau County Police at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

