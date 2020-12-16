One Person Injured After Car Slams Into Long Island Home

One person was injured after a car plowed into a Long Island home.

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Tuesday, at 1 Doone Drive, in Syosset, said the Nassau County Police.

When the vehicle hit the building, it severed the gas line, police said. Firefighters were able to turn off the gas until National Grid arrived on the scene to fix the line.

The person injured received minor injures, but was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police added.

