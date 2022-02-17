One Killed, One Injured In Suffolk Home Invasion, Police Say

One person was killed and another injured during a home invasion on Long Island.

The incident took place around 3:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, in Suffolk County at a Coram home.

According to the Suffolk County Police, multiple people broke into the home at 5 Everglades Lane and shot Eric Westby, a resident of the home, and beat a woman with a pistol.

Westby, 46, was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

There were two other residents home at the time of the burglary but were not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

