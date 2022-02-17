Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery Outside Long Island Home, Police Say
Police & Fire

One Killed, One Injured In Suffolk Home Invasion, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The home where the attack took place.
The home where the attack took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed and another injured during a home invasion on Long Island.

The incident took place around 3:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, in Suffolk County at a Coram home.

According to the Suffolk County Police, multiple people broke into the home at 5 Everglades Lane and shot Eric Westby, a resident of the home, and beat a woman with a pistol.

Westby, 46, was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead. 

The woman was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

There were two other residents home at the time of the burglary but were not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

All calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.