One Killed In Crash Near Kings Park Intersection

Pulaski Road, near Main Street, in Kings Park. Photo Credit: Tevenet on Pixabay/Google Maps street view

Police are are investigating after a fatal crash near a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened around noon Saturday, July 30 in Kings Park.

Gregory Petriella, age 66, of Bellerose, was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road near Main Street when he suffered an apparent medical episode, Suffolk County Police said. 

He lost control of the motorcycle and swerved off the road, police said.

Petriella was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.