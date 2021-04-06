Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Killed After Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Welcome To Jones Beach Monument, Police Say

One person was killed after a vehicle crashed into the Welcome to Jones Beach monument, according to state police.
One person was killed after a vehicle crashed into the Welcome to Jones Beach monument, according to state police. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

One person was killed after a vehicle crashed into the Welcome to Jones Beach monument, according to state police.

The crash happened around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 6.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, at a high rate of speed, witnesses reported to police.

The vehicle then left the roadway, struck the monument, at Exit M10, and the vehicle caught fire, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

The State Police is asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

