One Arrested In Connection With Long Island Shoot-Out With Police

Kathy Reakes
Christopher Anderson
Christopher Anderson Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which police officers were shot at by a group of men.

Christopher Anderson, 25, of Roosevelt, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 30, for the event which took place on Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Hempstead, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, Hempstead officers attempted to stop a vehicle at the Valero gas station located at Greenwich Street and Jerusalem Avenue. 

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and stopped on East Pennywood Avenue near the intersection of Nassau Road in Roosevelt. The occupants exited the vehicle, armed with guns, and fired multiple shots at Hempstead police officers while fleeing on foot. 

Hempstead officers returned fire. No injuries reported at this time. 

Anderson was charged with:

  • Four counts of attempted murder
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a weapon third-degree 

He will be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 31, in Mineola.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

