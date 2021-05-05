Officers Help Deliver Baby Girl Within Minutes After Arriving At Long Island Home

Police helped deliver a baby girl when they were called to a Long Island home to assist a woman who was in labor.

The delivery took place around 12:26 p.m., on Tuesday, May 4 in Massapequa.

According to the officers, Nassau County Police officers responded to the home on Boston Avenue to assist the 28-year-old woman who was in active labor.

When they walked into her second-floor bedroom to assess her condition she began to deliver the baby, the officers said.

They immediately began to assist the woman and within two minutes a healthy baby girl was born.

Police medics arrived and attended to the mother and baby before transporting the family to the hospital for evaluation.

