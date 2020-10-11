Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice
Suffolk Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Officer Hospitalized After Being Violently Attacked By Woman At Long Island Bar, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Cooper Bluff Waterfront Bar on Bay Avenue in Oyster Bay.
Cooper Bluff Waterfront Bar on Bay Avenue in Oyster Bay. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An officer was hospitalized after being violently attacked by a woman at a Long Island bar overnight, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Oyster Bay at Cooper Bluff Waterfront Bar on Bay Avenue. 

Upon arrival, officers located an injured woman and began rendering aid. 

While officers were helping the victim, Celeste Rodriguez, 27, of Brooklyn, who is an acquaintance of the woman, became irate and violent towards the officers, Nassau County Police said.

Rodriguez began to punch, kick, head butt, and bite one of the officers, according to police.

After a brief struggle, Rodriguez was placed into custody. 

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Rodriguez has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

She will be arraigned on Sunday, Oct. 11 in Mineola.

