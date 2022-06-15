Northampton Man Killed In House Fire

A man was found dead following a house fire on Long Island.

The blaze broke out in Northampton around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, June 14 on Wildwood Trail.

Responders arrived within minutes and were unable to breech the door as the home was fully engulfed in flames, said Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police.

After the fire was extinguished by Riverhead Fire Department, a man's body was discovered within the residence, police said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, “fire was blowing out the back of the house,” Riverhead Fire Chief Joe Hartmann said.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about two hours, he said.

There were no other occupants inside, the chief added.

The Southampton detective division assisted by the Southampton Town fire marshals and the Suffolk County PD Arson Unit responded to the scene for investigation, Ralph said.

The body of the deceased man was removed from the scene and transported to the Suffolk County medical examiner's office for confirmation of identification, she added.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the fire is non-criminal in nature and anyone with information is requested to contact the Southampton Town detective division at 631-702-2230.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

