Nassau Man Attempts To Impersonate Cop During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Valley Stream man was arrested for alleged criminal impersonation after pretending to be a police officer during a traffic stop.

Kaneik Brown, 27, was arrested on Saturday, March 21, in Hempstead, following a traffic stop, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Brown was driving a 2008 Mercedes Benz and had committed multiple traffic infractions that were observed by a Hempstead Police Officer who attempted to stop the vehicle.

During the stop, Brown allegedly waived an open wallet out the window and said that he was a Nassau County police officer, police said.

After officers confirmed he was not a member of the fore, a search of the vehicle found a name tag, a tie clip, handcuff keys, a replica HK VP9 BB gun, a duty belt, an armor plate carrier, a dashboard light, navy blue pants, and an empty holster, police said.

Items seized during the stop. Nassau County Police

Brown was charged with criminal impersonation and multiple traffic violations. He was released on an appearance ticket.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.