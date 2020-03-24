Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: 849 New Confirmed Long Island Cases; State Total Now 25,665
Police & Fire

Nassau Man Attempts To Impersonate Cop During Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Kaneik Brown
Kaneik Brown Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Valley Stream man was arrested for alleged criminal impersonation after pretending to be a police officer during a traffic stop.

Kaneik Brown, 27, was arrested on Saturday, March 21, in Hempstead, following a traffic stop, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Brown was driving a 2008 Mercedes Benz and had committed multiple traffic infractions that were observed by a Hempstead Police Officer who attempted to stop the vehicle.

During the stop, Brown allegedly waived an open wallet out the window and said that he was a Nassau County police officer, police said.

After officers confirmed he was not a member of the fore, a search of the vehicle found a name tag, a tie clip, handcuff keys, a replica HK VP9 BB gun, a duty belt, an armor plate carrier, a dashboard light, navy blue pants, and an empty holster, police said.

Items seized during the stop.

Nassau County Police

Brown was charged with criminal impersonation and multiple traffic violations. He was released on an appearance ticket.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.