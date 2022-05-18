Mother Of Boy Struck By Motorcycle In West Babylon Wants More Charges, Police Say

A motorcyclist has been charged after striking an 11-year-old Long Island boy playing basketball and the boy's mother wants more charges added.

The incident took place in West Babylon around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

According to the Suffolk County Police, officers responded to a crash where a motorcyclist struck an 11-year-old boy on Bond Street in West Babylon.

The motorcyclist, Dylan Besser, age 19, and the child were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The child suffered a concussion, scrapes, and bruises, officials said.

The responding officer issued Besser vehicle and traffic violations and impounded his motorcycle, police said.

The following day, the mother of the child provided video of the crash to the First Precinct and less than three hours later, Besser was issued a field appearance ticket for reckless endangerment, police said.

The mother of the child is reportedly demanding that additional charges be filed, but Suffolk Police said the law "does not support additional charges against the driver at this time."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.