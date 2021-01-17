Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Missing Long Island Man Found

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Paul Voto
Paul Voto Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Update:

A Long Island man who went missing has been found.

Paul Voto, age 62, was last seen leaving his residence in Manhasset on Foxcroft Road Saturday, Jan. 16, at 12:30 p.m. His disappearance was reported to police at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Nassau County Police announced he has been located.

No further information was released.

Original report:

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Paul Voto, age 62, was last seen leaving his residence in Manhasset on Foxcroft Road Saturday, Jan. 16, at 12:30 p.m. His disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 

He is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a red jacket, tan pants, red sneakers and gray/black hat, according to police.

Voto has Alzheimer's disease and may be in need of medical attention, authorities said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing person to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.