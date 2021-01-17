Missing Long Island Man Found

Update:

A Long Island man who went missing has been found.

Paul Voto, age 62, was last seen leaving his residence in Manhasset on Foxcroft Road Saturday, Jan. 16, at 12:30 p.m. His disappearance was reported to police at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nassau County Police announced he has been located.

No further information was released.

Original report:

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Paul Voto, age 62, was last seen leaving his residence in Manhasset on Foxcroft Road Saturday, Jan. 16, at 12:30 p.m. His disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

He is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a red jacket, tan pants, red sneakers and gray/black hat, according to police.

Voto has Alzheimer's disease and may be in need of medical attention, authorities said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing person to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.

