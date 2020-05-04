Missing 12-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 12-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been located.

Sharon Nicoll Aparicio had last been seen leaving her residence in Hempstead on Fairview Boulevard on Friday, April 3 at 2 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

On Sunday morning, April 5, police announced she has been found.

Original report:

A 12-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Sharon Nicoll Aparicio was last seen leaving her residence in Hempstead on Fairview Boulevard on Friday, April 3 at 2 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported at 8:45 p.m., according to police.

She is described as being 5-feet tall, 93 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multicolored shirt, black jacket and gray sneakers. Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

