Medford Man Nabbed For Gas Station Robbery, Stealing Catalytic Converters, Police Say

A 45-year-old man is facing felony charges after investigators said he burglarized a home, stole catalytic converters, and robbed a gas station on Long Island.

James O’Brien was arrested outside of his Medford home at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Detectives received information about a gas station robbery in Yaphank on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and located the suspect, identified as O'Brien, after an investigation, SCPD said.

O'Brien was also found to be responsible for stealing two catalytic converters on Lakeland Avenue in Ronkonkoma on Friday, Oct. 21, and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle in Coram on Monday, Oct. 24, police reported.

Police also found that he burglarized a home on Lincoln Road in Medford on Thursday, Dec. 15, authorities said.

O'Brien was charged with:

First-degree robbery

Third-degree grand larceny

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Second-degree burglary

He was set to be arranged on Sunday, Dec. 18, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.