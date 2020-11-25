Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice
Suffolk Daily Voice

Massage Therapist Sexually Touches Client At Long Island Spa, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Zhiaqiang Wang
Zhiaqiang Wang Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police arrested an area man for allegedly inappropriately sexually touching a female client during a massage at a Long Island spa.

The department said Zhiaqiang Wang, 43, of Flushing, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 7:05 p.m. in East Meadow.

According to police, Wang, while employed at the Foot Heaven Spa located at 2207 Hempstead Turnpike allegedly inappropriately touched the 26-year-old woman during the massage.  

The victim contacted the police Wang was charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse; he was arraigned in Mineola.

