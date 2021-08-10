Man, Woman Nabbed For Burglarizing Suffolk County Home, Police Say

Two people were arrested after police said they burglarized the Long Island home of an 88-year-old man.

The man who lives in the home, located on Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset, called his grandson shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 to report he heard someone in the house, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the man's grandson called 911. An officer responded and saw a man and a woman leaving the home, authorities said.

They were identified by police as 29-year-old Caesar Powell and 23-year-old Tara Barton, both of Rocky Point.

Police said the two were charged with second-degree burglary, and they are set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

