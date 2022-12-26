Man Who Robbed Bellport Deli Remains At Large, Police Say

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who robbed a Long Island deli earlier this year.

A man displayed what appeared to be a handgun and robbed an employee of cash at Quick Stop Super Deli in Bellport at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 26.

The deli is located at 461 Station Road, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

