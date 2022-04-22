Contact Us
Man Wanted For Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars From Islandia Eatery

Zak Failla

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole from an Islandia store in March.
Recognize him?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to identify and locate a wanted man who stole hundreds of dollars from an area Dunkin’ location.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, a suspect walked into Dunkin’ on Vets Highway in Islandia at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 with a stack of large bills.

Police said that the man handed the clerk $500 in large bills and requested change. He then allegedly stole approximately $220 in smaller bills while the clerk went to another register to get more money.

The suspect then allegedly handed the clerk back a portion of the smaller bills, demanding his larger bills back, according to police.

He then fled in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

