Man Wanted For Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars From Islandia Eatery

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to identify and locate a wanted man who stole hundreds of dollars from an area Dunkin’ location.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, a suspect walked into Dunkin’ on Vets Highway in Islandia at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 with a stack of large bills.

Police said that the man handed the clerk $500 in large bills and requested change. He then allegedly stole approximately $220 in smaller bills while the clerk went to another register to get more money.

The suspect then allegedly handed the clerk back a portion of the smaller bills, demanding his larger bills back, according to police.

He then fled in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.