Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Biden Nominates Longtime Lawyer To Serve As US Attorney for the Southern District of NY
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Making Purchases With Stolen Credit Card At Long Island Mall, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man is wanted for allegedly using a stolen credit card at the Tanger Outlets on Long Island.
A man is wanted for allegedly using a stolen credit card at the Tanger Outlets on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to locate a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at an area mall earlier in the summer.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of a suspect who allegedly used the stolen credit card at the Tanger Outlets on West Main Street in Riverhead on Wednesday, July 24.

Police said that the man made multiple purchases with the stolen card. It is unclear how much was spent, and no other identifying information of the suspect was released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or stolen credit card has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.