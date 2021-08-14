Man Wanted For Making Purchases With Stolen Credit Card At Long Island Mall, Police Say

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to locate a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at an area mall earlier in the summer.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of a suspect who allegedly used the stolen credit card at the Tanger Outlets on West Main Street in Riverhead on Wednesday, July 24.

Police said that the man made multiple purchases with the stolen card. It is unclear how much was spent, and no other identifying information of the suspect was released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or stolen credit card has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.