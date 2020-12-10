Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Where NY Ranks Nationally In Cases Per Capita, According To New Data
Police & Fire

Man Walking Into Traffic Nabbed With Loaded Handgun On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the arrest.
The area of the arrest. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was arrested for alleged possession of a loaded handgun after he was stopped for walking into oncoming traffic.

Eury Pimentel-Torres, 23, of Freeport, was arrested by Nassau County Police around 1:12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, in Roosevelt, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, plainclothes officers saw Pimentel-Torres cross Nassau Road at the intersection of Taylor Avenue causing oncoming traffic to abruptly stop. 

As officers watched, they noticed he appeared to be in possession of a firearm in his pocket. 

Officers approached Torres, and during a search found the handgun, which was loaded, police said.

Pimental-Torres was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon/loaded firearm, second-degree
  • Criminal possession of a firearm third-degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon third-degree/previous conviction
  • Criminal possession of a firearm

He will be arraigned in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 10.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.