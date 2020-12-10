Man Walking Into Traffic Nabbed With Loaded Handgun On Long Island

A Long Island man was arrested for alleged possession of a loaded handgun after he was stopped for walking into oncoming traffic.

Eury Pimentel-Torres, 23, of Freeport, was arrested by Nassau County Police around 1:12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, in Roosevelt, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, plainclothes officers saw Pimentel-Torres cross Nassau Road at the intersection of Taylor Avenue causing oncoming traffic to abruptly stop.

As officers watched, they noticed he appeared to be in possession of a firearm in his pocket.

Officers approached Torres, and during a search found the handgun, which was loaded, police said.

Pimental-Torres was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon/loaded firearm, second-degree

Criminal possession of a firearm third-degree

Criminal possession of a weapon third-degree/previous conviction

Criminal possession of a firearm

He will be arraigned in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 10.

