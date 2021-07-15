Man Threatening Self Harm Assaults Officer On Long Island, Police Say

A police officer on Long Island was hospitalized after attempting to offer aid to a man threatening to harm himself, authorities said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a Hilltop Road residence in Levittown at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, where there was a report of a man in distress.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man, later identified as Levittown resident Keith Pinner, age 23, who allegedly became verbally and physically combative and aggressive toward police, prompting them to take him into custody.

Police said that Pinner was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. One officer was also treated for a laceration to his hand at a local hospital.

Pinner was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead following his arrest on Wednesday.

