Man Struck, Killed By Car On Brentwood Roadway

Police are investigating after a person was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, March 20 in Brentwood.

A 48-year-old Brentwood man was driving a 2009 Toyota eastbound on Suffolk Avenue when his vehicle struck a man crossing Suffolk Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

