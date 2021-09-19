Contact Us
Man Struck By Vehicle On Long Island Expressway Suffers 'Severe' Injuries, Police Say

A 48-year-old man was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on the Long Island Expressway.

The crash happened in Roslyn Heights at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

A 56-year-old man was driving a 2017 Toyota east on the South Service Road entrance ramp of the LIE when he struck the pedestrian in the area of Exit 37.

The victim was hospitalized with severe trauma, police said. 

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene, and the vehicle was impounded.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

