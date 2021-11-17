Man Struck By Vehicle, Critically Injured While Crossing Suffolk County Street, Police Say

A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Island street.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that the crash happened in Patchogue at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

SCPD said a 54-year-old Patchogue man was crossing Medford Avenue when he was struck by a 2012 Nissan driven by a 62-year-old Holtsville man.

The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan was issued a summons for driving with a revoked license, SCPD said.

Police said the Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police at 631-854-8552.

