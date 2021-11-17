Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Ex-Husband Of TV Reporter Sentenced In NY Domestic Violence Case
Police & Fire

Man Struck By Vehicle, Critically Injured While Crossing Suffolk County Street, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Island street.
A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Island street. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Island street.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that the crash happened in Patchogue at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

SCPD said a 54-year-old Patchogue man was crossing Medford Avenue when he was struck by a 2012 Nissan driven by a 62-year-old Holtsville man. 

The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan was issued a summons for driving with a revoked license, SCPD said. 

Police said the Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police at 631-854-8552.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.