Man Shot, Killed During Fight In Front Of Central Islip Lounge, Police Say

Police are investigating a shooting that happened during a fight outside a Long Island lounge.

The incident occurred in Central Islip around 3:45 a.m. Monday, April 15 in front of the La Hookita De Alberto Hookah Lounge, located at 1126A Suffolk Ave., Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, Jose A. Hernandez, age 40, of Brentwood was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

