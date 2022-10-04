Man Shot, Killed At Deer Park Auto Body Shop

Police are investigating a shooting at a Long Island auto body shop that left a man dead.

The incident took place in Deer Park around 7:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Triple J, located at 251B Skidmore Road.

According to Suffolk County Police, a 911 caller reported an injured man at Triple J. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside the auto body shop, which was open at the time.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852- 6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

