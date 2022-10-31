Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Stony Brook Crash

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island over the weekend.

The crash happened in Stony Brook at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

SCPD said a Mastic man was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle east on North Country Road near Parkside Drive when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a sign.

The man was hospitalized in serious condition, police reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8652.

