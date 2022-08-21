Man Seriously Injured By Firework During Block Party In Commack

A 67-year-old man was seriously injured by a firework while attending a block party on Long Island.

The incident happened in Commack on Diellen Court at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Police said a mortar-style firework exploded and struck the man in the face.

He was hospitalized for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening burns and lacerations to his face and head, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the police at 631-854-8252.

