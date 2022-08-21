Contact Us
Man Seriously Injured By Firework During Block Party In Commack

Nicole Valinote
The incident happened on Diellen Court in Commack at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Photo Credit: Image by Artur Strecker from Pixabay/Google Maps street view

A 67-year-old man was seriously injured by a firework while attending a block party on Long Island.

The incident happened in Commack on Diellen Court at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Police said a mortar-style firework exploded and struck the man in the face.

He was hospitalized for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening burns and lacerations to his face and head, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the police at 631-854-8252.

