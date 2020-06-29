Man Robbed, Beaten On Long Island Street By Two Suspects, Police Say

Police on Long Island are searching for two men who allegedly robbed and attacked another man walking down a city street.

Nassau County Police reported the incident took place around 10:25 p.m., Saturday, June 27, in North Woodmere.

According to detectives, a 30-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of the Doxy Fishing area on Branch Boulevard when he was approached by two unknown males.

One of the males allegedly grabbed money from the victim's pocket while the other punched him in the face, causing severe pain, police said.

Both men fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The suspects are described as Black males wearing all black clothing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

