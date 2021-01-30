Man Nabbed Smoking Meth In LI Gas Station Bathroom Injures Officer During Arrest, Police Say

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking police, and injuring an officer after they found him smoking meth in the bathroom of a gas station.

Cadel Martin, of the Bronx, was arrested around 12:05 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, by Nassau County Police in Elmonth.

According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance call at the Shell Gas Station located at 2115 Linden Blvd. Upon arrival, the officers were directed to the restroom by witnesses that saw Martin smoking a controlled substance.

Officers encountered Martin in the restroom and began an investigation. During the investigation, officers discovered a substance believed to be methamphetamine and attempted to place him into custody.

Martin violently resisted arrest before being placed into custody. One officer sustained injuries during the struggle and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Martin was charged with:

Assault

Resisting arrest

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of marijuana

Trespassing

