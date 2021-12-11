Man Nabbed On Long Island With Stolen Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A man was arrested on Long Island after he was allegedly nabbed with several bags of marijuana and a stolen handgun.

Tevon Montgomery Crooks, of Jamaica, Queens, was arrested a little after midnight on Friday, Dec.10 when he was stopped for a defective rear plate light in Woodmere, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, officers from the Bureau of Special Operations spotted a black 2011 Nissan Maxima with a defective rear plate light stopped at a traffic light while exiting the parking lot of 253-01 Rockaway Boulevard.

Officers conducted a stop on Rockaway Boulevard at Brookville Boulevard. During their investigation officers found one sandwich bag on the front seat, and two sandwich bags in the back seat, all containing marijuana, police said.

After further investigation, officers also located a loaded Ruger handgun which was in a duffel bag in the rear of the vehicle, police said.

Crooks was placed into custody and while being searched, officers located some crack cocaine which he had concealed in his pants, police added.

In addition, it was discovered that the handgun was reported stolen out of Georgia.

Crooks was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of stolen property

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of cannabis

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

