Man Nabbed For Series Of Long Island Commercial Burglaries

Police have arrested a man in connection with a string of Long Island business burglaries.

Anthony Livieri, 49, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 23, for an alleged burglary that took place around 5:11 a.m., at a grocery store in Woodmere, Nassau County said.

According to detectives, an off-duty Nassau County officer was driving home from work when he observed a burglary in progress at S & S Woodmere Inc., located at 1064 Broadway.

While still in uniform, the officer exited his vehicle and approached the grocery store at about the same time Livieri was leaving the store through the broken front glass door before attempting to flee.

The officer was able to grab Livieri and a struggle ensued. After a violent struggle, the officer was able to take the Livieri into custody.

Both suffered injuries during the arrest and were both transported to area hospitals for treatment.

A further investigation determined Livieri was also allegedly responsible for the following commercial burglaries:

Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Hempstead Tobacco Shop located at 74A Main Street in Hempstead

Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Ultra Gas located at 360 North Central Avenue in North Valley Stream

Friday, Dec. 11, at the Speedway Gas Station located at 800 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury

Livieri was charged with:

Three counts of burglary second-degree

Three counts of burglary third-degree

Assault

Menacing

Two counts of grand larceny

Two counts of criminal mischief

Four counts of criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

Three counts possession of burglar tools

Disorderly conduct.

He is due to be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 24, in Mineola.

