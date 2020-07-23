Man Nabbed For Scamming Long Island Woman Out Of $40.5K

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly bilking a Long Island woman out of more than $40,000, police said.

Nassau County Fraud and Forgery detectives said that a 95-year-old Farmingdale woman received a phone call on Monday, July 20 from a fraudster claiming to be her grandson who had just been arrested.

The woman was told that someone would be sent to her home to pick up the $8,500 required for bail, to which she complied.

According to police, the woman was contacted again the following day and told that more cash was required. On two separate occasions on Tuesday, July 21, an unknown man picked up envelopes with $12,000 and $20,000 cash.

At that point, the woman called Nassau County Police to file a report when she realized she was the victim of an elder scam.

On Wednesday, July 22, the woman was again contacted and instructed that another $14,000 cash was needed. When the man, Manhattan resident Misael Romero, arrived to pick up the money, he was arrested by waiting police officers who controlled the transaction.

Romero was charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny. He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Mineola on Thursday, July 23.

