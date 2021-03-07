Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Nabbed For Burglary Of Long Island Home, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Bryan McCants
Bryan McCants Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 39-year-old man was arrested for an alleged burglary on Long Island after police say he fought with officers.

Bryan McCants, of Far Rockaway, Queens, was arrested around 3:40 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, in Cedarhurst, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Fourth Precinct officers were investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence earlier in the night. While canvassing the area, officers spotted a man that fit the description from the burglary, riding a bicycle that was taken from the residence.

Officers approached McCants as he entered the Bolla Market on Rockaway Turnpike. As officers attempted to place him into custody he became combative, police said.

 After a brief struggle, McCants was taken into custody. During the struggle, an officer suffered injuries to his leg and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A further investigation determined McCants had four outstanding warrants and was in possession of what is believed to be crack-cocaine.

McCants was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Burglary
  • Resisting arrest
  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Petit larceny
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance

He is due to be arraigned on Wednesday, March 3, in Mineola.

