Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Charged After Fleeing Crash That Killed Suffolk Mom, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Attempted Murder After Allegedly Firing Shots At Passing Vehicle On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Nassau County Police arrested a man involved in a shooting in North Valley Stream.
Nassau County Police arrested a man involved in a shooting in North Valley Stream. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at a passing vehicle who shot the man in the leg during an incident last month on Long Island.

Rufino Rodriguez, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 13, after surrendering to Nassau County Police for the Wednesday, Dec. 23 shoot-out in North Valley Stream. 

According to detectives, Rodriguez was leaving a house party at a Sherbourne Road residence, and entering his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man, yet to be arrested, who fired multiple shots at Rodriguez.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A follow-up investigation by detectives, utilizing video from area homes, shows the unknown man exit his car, fire multiple shots at Rodriguez, and re-enter his vehicle.

As the shooter attempts to flee the scene, Rodriguez withdraws a gun and fires back at the subject’s car as it passes him heading southbound on Sherbourne Road, police said.

For his part in the incident, Rodriguez was charged with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Criminal use of a firearm
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

He will be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Detectives are still seeking to identify the unknown man who shot at Rodriguez and request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.