Man Nabbed For Attempted Murder After Allegedly Firing Shots At Passing Vehicle On Long Island

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at a passing vehicle who shot the man in the leg during an incident last month on Long Island.

Rufino Rodriguez, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 13, after surrendering to Nassau County Police for the Wednesday, Dec. 23 shoot-out in North Valley Stream.

According to detectives, Rodriguez was leaving a house party at a Sherbourne Road residence, and entering his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man, yet to be arrested, who fired multiple shots at Rodriguez.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A follow-up investigation by detectives, utilizing video from area homes, shows the unknown man exit his car, fire multiple shots at Rodriguez, and re-enter his vehicle.

As the shooter attempts to flee the scene, Rodriguez withdraws a gun and fires back at the subject’s car as it passes him heading southbound on Sherbourne Road, police said.

For his part in the incident, Rodriguez was charged with:

Attempted murder

Reckless endangerment

Criminal use of a firearm

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

He will be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Detectives are still seeking to identify the unknown man who shot at Rodriguez and request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.