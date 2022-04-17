Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Holbrook Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle Easter morning Long Island crash that left one person dead.

It happened Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. in Holbrook.

Richard Norman, age 66, was driving a 2016 Ram van northbound on Broadway Avenue when his vehicle went through a steady red light and collided with a 2005 Mitsubishi flatbed truck that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

Norman, of Bohemia, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the flatbed, a 27-year-old Holbrook woman and her passenger sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

