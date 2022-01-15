Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Suffolk County Crash

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash overnight near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 in Commack.

The victim, James Coogan age 63, was riding a 2020 Honda Excelsior motorcycle northbound on Harned Road, west of Florida Avenue, when his vehicle crashed, Suffolk County Police said.

Coogan, of Commack, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Suffolk County PD Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

