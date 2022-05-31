Man Killed After Vehicle Leaves Road, Crashes Into Tree In Rocky Point, Police Say

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened at 9:35 p.m. Monday, May 30 in Rocky Point.

A man was operating a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Rocky Point Yaphank Road, between Whiskey Road and Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the SCPD Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.