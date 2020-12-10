Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Just Released From Long Island Detention Center Steals Woman's Vehicle, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Patrick Blaszkiewicz
Patrick Blaszkiewicz Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a woman on Long Island.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, in Mineola, when according to detectives, the 62-year-old woman was sitting in her blue 2019 Cadillac SUV in front of 250 Old Country Road when she was approached by a male demanding she exit the vehicle, Nassau County Police said.

As the victim exited her vehicle the man, identified as Patrick Blaszkiewicz, 33, no known address, entered her vehicle and fled westbound on Old Country Road. 

Blaszkiewicz was last seen wearing a hospital gown and blue scrub style pants.

Police said an investigation found that he had been released from  The investigation discovered the suspect matched the description of a male who had been released from the Nassau County Detention Center at 1490 Franklin Avenue at 10:20 a.m. after being arraigned on an unrelated matter.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Blaszkiewicz or any information on this case please contact the Third Squad at 516-573-6353.

